Mayor Maree Statham, flanked by ambassador to the region Peter Fraser attended three separate ceremonies on Thursday to recognise the best citizens of the region at the official Australia Day ceremony.
The Citizen of the Year for Portland was awarded to Patricia Wilkinson, who was acknowledged for her efforts and commitment to make the community a better place.
In Lithgow, The Young Citizen of the Year Award was awarded to Christian Broome for his work with young people including the youth drop-in space and Lithgow Youth Council.
The Open Citizen of the Year Award was awarded to Kay Adams for her voluntary work including with Lithgow Quota, Wallerawang CWA and Can Assist.
The Volunteer of the Year Awards are for people who have given their time freely to help the community within the Lithgow LGA.
The Young Volunteer of the Year Award was awarded to Lauren Trounce, for her voluntary work with Hoskins Uniting Church and Lithgow Musical Society.
In other news:
The Open Volunteer of the Year Award was awarded to Bill Evans for his many years of work with Lithgow Lions Club and Lithgow Bellringers at Hoskins Memorial Church.
The Service to the Community Award is for organisations which aim to enrich the lives of the people in the Lithgow area and was awarded to Lithgow Bellringers who have been ringing the bells at Hoskins Memorial Church since 1999.
The Heritage Conservation Award is for an individual or an organisation that has made significant contribution to the preservation of the heritage of the Lithgow LGA. This award was given to Donna White for her work with Lithgow Small Arms Factory Museum.
The Outstanding Event of the Year Award recognises the significant contribution that special events make to our region and was awarded to the Ear to the Ground Community Festival held at Zig Zag railway in November 2022 as a community response to the Black Summer bushfires.
The Lithgow region also welcomed two new citizens at the ceremony. "This is such a special occasion for our two new citizens Clarissa Ceno and Katie Churchill and for the community of Lithgow that you call home," Mayor Statham said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.