Lithgow Mercury
Nsw Election

The Bathurst candidates for the 2023 state election

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 30 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Martin Ticehurst, incumbent Paul Toole and Cameron Shaw are the only names officially confirmed to be in the race for the seat of Bathurst.

THE race for the seat of Bathurst is taking shape.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.