THE race for the seat of Bathurst is taking shape.
With this year's state election fast approaching, we has compiled an up-to-date list of all confirmed Bathurst candidates - and everything else you need to know.
The electorate is comprised of just over 57,000 voters in areas including Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon, Blayney, Millthorpe, Portland, Wallerawang, Rylstone, Kandos and Cullen Bullen.
The seat of Bathurst is considered a Nationals safe seat, having been occupied by the party since Paul Toole's election in 2011.
In addition to being the Member for Bathurst, Mr Toole is also the leader of the Nationals and the current Deputy Premier.
He has confirmed he is seeking re-election for a fourth term.
At his three previous state election, Mr Toole has received 55 per cent of the first preference votes or more.
However, his strong election history isn't deterring people from coming forward to challenge him.
At least four other candidates are set to appear on the ballot paper at the upcoming election.
Two parties have yet to put names forward, but the Lithgow Mercury has confirmed that they will be running candidates in the election.
A representative for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers said a candidate will be announced "soon".
The Lithgow Mercury understands that the the Greens will announce their candidate for Bathurst in early February.
Another independent candidate, Christian Mader, had also planned to run for the seat of Bathurst, registering in May, 2022, according the NSW Electoral Commission's register of candidates for the 2023 election.
However, the document shows they withdrew their registration around six months later in November.
There are 15 registered political parties in NSW and, so far, the remaining 11 have not indicated if they plan to run candidates in Bathurst.
This article will be updated as more candidates come forward.
Voters will head to the polls on March 25, 2023. Early voting centres will be confirmed in February, 2023. Postal vote applications are now open and can be found here.
