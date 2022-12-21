Customers to receive bill credits following gas outage

Energy Australia has confirmed that customers who were affected by November's major gas outage will receive a credit on their bills.
Customers in Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang were without gas for over two weeks when flooding caused damage to the Young Lithgow pipeline on November 2.
The pipeline's operator Jemena were able to restore gas after constructing a temporary pipeline, which was completed on November 30.
"The impact of the Macquarie River flood was obviously a huge inconvenience for our gas customers in the Lithgow region and we want to ensure that they receive a bill credit covering the daily supply charge during this period," Energy Australia Head of Residential, Lisa Mavrodis said.
According to Energy Australia, The credit will appear on gas customers' next bills as "Gas outage credit".
The Lithgow Mercury can confirm that the credits will vary from $15 to $40 depending on how long each resident was without gas. A spokesperson said that these amounts will 'more than cover costs on residents' bills.
