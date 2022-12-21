Lithgow Mercury
Customers to receive bill credits following gas outage

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 21 2022 - 3:28pm, first published 3:16pm
Jemena restored supply using a temporay pipeline. File image.

Energy Australia has confirmed that customers who were affected by November's major gas outage will receive a credit on their bills.

