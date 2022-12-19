Lithgow Mercury
Council defies NSW Government on 'ridiculous' change to RFS asset ownership

By Reidun Berntsen, and Benjamin Palmer
Updated December 19 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
Councils across NSW, including Lithgow City Council, are facing financial uncertainty due to an ongoing dispute with the State Government about RFS assets.

