Permanent pipeline complete as Lithgow City Council seeks compensation for gas outage

The damaged pipeline that caused a major gas outage for Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang has been repaired, according to a statement from APA.
Thousands of residents were affected for over two weeks, when the Young Lithgow pipeline burst as a result of flood damage, causing a large scale emergency restoration operation.
Lithgow City Council quickly responded to the crisis by sourcing 36 portable showers for public use at the Tony Luchetti Showground.
Council also covered the costs of overnight site security for the temporary supply at Lithgow Hospital, traffic control, communication services, and more.
According to an item on the agenda for November's Council meeting, the total cost for Council's response to the crisis is $60,000.
As of the time of the meeting $13,677 had been paid, as showers were not fully settled.
General Manager of Lithgow City Council, Craig Butler said Council will be seeking compensation for the gas outage due to financial constraints.
"Lithgow Council is very proud of the support it provided to the local community during the recent gas outage," Mr Butler said.
"We also appreciate the positive feedback from the community. But we made it clear to the companies responsible for gas supply that we did not have the financial capacity to bear the costs that were passed onto us. We fully expect to be reimbursed for these costs."
According to Mr Butler, residents are still feeling the affects of the outage, over a month since it occured.
"The council has also heard from some people that they may have unmet needs from this gas outage. The council has encouraged the companies to continue to engage with their customers and work to address these needs," Mr Butler said.
APA Group CEO and Managing Director, Adam Watson acknowledged the efforts of all involved in the response to the outage.
"The APA and Jemena teams on the ground have received enormous support from residents and businesses, and I'd like to once again thank the community for their support. I'd also like to again acknowledge the support from the emergency services, SES, NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole and the Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, and our contractors, who pulled out all stops to support the community and all three solutions," Mr Watson said.
"The effort to restore gas was incredible. Gas to vulnerable services and some customers was brought back online via the trucked LNG solution within 12 days, full supply was delivered within 18 days through the temporary pipeline solution, despite further impacts from flooding in the area, and the permanent solution was completed in under seven weeks."
