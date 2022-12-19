Lithgow Mercury
Permanent pipeline complete as Lithgow City Council seeks compensation for gas outage

December 20 2022
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, Mayor of Lithgow Maree Statham and workers for the Council at the temporary showers that were installed after the gas outage. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

The damaged pipeline that caused a major gas outage for Lithgow, Oberon and Wallerawang has been repaired, according to a statement from APA.

