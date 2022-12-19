Lithgow Mercury

'More than 15,000 sleepers will need to be replaced': Crews work around clock to repair Blue Mountains rail line

By Damien Madigan
Updated December 20 2022 - 9:12am, first published 9:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Crews are working around the clock to replace more than 15,000 sleepers on the Blue Mountains rail line following a freight train derailment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.