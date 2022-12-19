Crews are working around the clock to replace more than 15,000 sleepers on the Blue Mountains rail line following a freight train derailment.
Buses have replaced trains between Springwood and Katoomba since Wednesday, December 14 when the train derailed at Linden about 5am.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle posted an update on the repair work on Facebook on December 18, saying work to remove cracked rails and smashed sleepers is well underway.
"Crews are working around the clock to restore our railway infrastructure... The undamaged line is being used to carry the damaged material away and a number of workers and heavy machinery is in the rail corridor, so single line running is not possible at the moment," she said.
Transport for NSW estimates the repair work will take at least two weeks.
In an update on December 17, the department posted: "It is expected more than 15,000 sleepers will need to be replaced, 120 broken rails fixed, and electrical work undertaken to restore signalling along the entire section of damaged track.
"The infrastructure damage has impacts for the track in both directions.
"The adjacent undamaged track will remain open to diesel trains until Sunday morning, which will keep goods and commodities moving while final repair plans are being established, and to allow freight operators time to find alternative paths."
Commenting on December 16, Trish Doyle said: "Obviously this is a terrible thing to happen on the eve of the summer school holidays and it will have a massive impact on commuters and tourism businesses. [It] is just the latest challenge for our community after massive infrastructure losses during fires and floods in recent years."
For updates visit Transport for NSW.
