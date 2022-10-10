The Lithgow region continues to endure the effects of ongoing rainfall, with more rain in the first nine days of the month than it did in all of October last year.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lithgow received 73.4 Millimetres in first nine days of October this year. In October 2021 the region recorded 52.3 Millimetres for the whole month.
Level crossings at Geordie Street and Mill Street remain closed, according to Lithgow City Council. The causeways were closed on Sunday, October 9 due to flooding.
The Castlereagh Highway near Pearson's lookout at Capertee is currently operating as a single lane with an escort vehicle, according to Live traffic.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time. The Highway was closed on Sunday, October 9 following a major landslide.
According to Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole geotechnical engineers are assessing the area to determine the extent of damage and what the repair process will be.
The Lithgow SES Unit reported receiving 11 callouts as a result of the latest rainfall. Calls ranged from leaking roofs, flooded roads and major damage.
"One of the calls was there water over Pipers Flat Road, that could have been quite dangerous," Inspector Patrick Gennari said.
"There was also a chimney at a Terrace house in Lithgow that had fallen, but we were unable to access it so it had to be referred back to the land owner."
According to Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham, each natural disaster is costly to council with approximately $700,000 being spent on natural disasters this year.
"It's been a devastating time for our local government area, but when I drive through other government areas we've been fortunate. We've had no deaths and to my knowledge we've had no complete disasters with houses flooding," Ms Statham said.
"Our roads have been dreadfully effected and I apologise profusely to all the people that have had to travel extra kilometres because they've been unable to get through or past.
"It's been a time of unprecedented rain with horrendous side effects of all the debris that council workers have had to cope with getting off the roads,"
According to Mayor Statham, there were blackouts in Portland over the weekend due a large pine tree falling on one of the main areas of electricity supply.
Ms Statham also thanked those working around the clock to repair damage to roads in the region.
"I would like to shout out to all Council workers and contractors that have been working diligently to try and repair the roads. It's been very difficult, because as quickly as the roads are repaired it rains again," she said.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the rest of the week is set to be partly cloudy; with next rainfall forecast of up to 10 millimetres on Friday, October 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.