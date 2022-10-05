Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Region has fifth active natural disaster declaration following rainfall

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
October 5 2022
Rainfall continues to impact the Lithgow region. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

The Lithgow LGA has been declared a natural disaster for the fifth time, following further rainfall to the region on Wednesday, October 5.

