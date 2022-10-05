The Lithgow LGA has been declared a natural disaster for the fifth time, following further rainfall to the region on Wednesday, October 5.
The declaration brings a total of five active local natural disaster declarations for the region.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Lithgow received a total of 115.6 millimetres of rain for the month of September and 2.8 millimetres in the first four days of October.
The BOM has forecast rain of up to 75 millimetres until Sunday, October 9.
Lithgow City Council said in a media release that the continued rain, material shortages and a lack of labour resources has been a headache for the Council and its community during the ongoing recovery process.
"Lithgow's recovery from these disasters continues," said Mayor Statham.
"A tender was published requesting contractor responses for the reconstruction of lengths of Coxs River Road, Magpie Hollow Road, Glen Davis Road, Lowther Siding Road, among many others. I encourage all our local contractors to submit a response.
Should any resident have questions regarding Council's disaster recovery, please feel free to contact the administration at any time."
Council said they are committed to repairing roads, despite an incredibly difficult operating environment with extensive damage to infrastructure.
"As these roads serve the greatest number of residents and visitors, they are our priority," concluded Mayor Statham. "As I continue to say, we will build back better. It may take some time, but we are entirely committed to this," Ms Statham said
Deputy Premier and local member Paul Toole said the natural disaster declaration was an important first step in offering support for local communities under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
"This means assistance is available to vulnerable people whose homes or essential household items have been destroyed or damaged, and for business owners and primary producers who have suffered direct damage," Mr Toole said.
"Assistance is also available to Lithgow City Council to restore essential public assets like local roads.
"I am urging anybody that suffered direct damage from flooding or storms to investigate what support might be available to them".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.