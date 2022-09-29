October
Karwa Chauth and Diwali are significant festivals celebrated in the Indian calendar and the community is invited to attend both these festivals at Lithgow Library in October. Students from the Australian Health and Science Institute (AHSI) will be sharing the cultural experiences, traditions, and significance of the events with library visitors. A feature of both festivals will be colour, singing, dancing and, of course, food.
Karwa Chauth is a festival celebrated by married Indian women who observe fasting between sunrise and moonrise on this day to ask for the safety and long life of their husbands. Unmarried women keep the fast, wishing to get a lovely life partner. The ladies cannot eat or drink until they see the moon or the new day. As part of the festival ladies put henna on their hands, dress in new clothes and put on makeup and jewellery.
The ladies of AHSI will be hosting a Karwa Chauth festival at Lithgow Library on Wednesday 14 October 2022 at 3.30pm and invite the community to attend. Ladies may wish to have their hands painted with Henna in traditional designs and learn more about this festival.
Diwali is famously known as the festival of lights. This is the only festival which is celebrated by every Indian person, no matter what religion they follow or what race they are from. During Diwali people spruce up themselves and their homes, give food, gifts, and extra money to their helpers and servants so that they can celebrate this special day.
On the day of Diwali, people make Rangoli in front of their homes with colorful sand colors. They worship the Goddess Lakshmi and offer various sweets and money. After that they distribute food and sweets among family members and friends.
In conjunction with Grandparents Day Storytime at Lithgow Library, AHSI students will be celebrating Diwali. Our regular Storytime on Wednesday 19 October between 10am and 12pm will have both a grandparent and a Diwali theme. The children (and grandparents!) can make a Rangoli with coloured rice, try Indian food and join in the festival celebrations. However, anyone who would like to experience the festival is welcome to attend.
No bookings are needed for these free events. For more information contact Lithgow Library on 6352 9100.
POSTPONED- NEW DATE TBA
Head to the Lithgow Sports stadium in Barton street for a free Family Movie night!
Make yourself comfortable by bringing your beanbag and blankets (no chairs please)
Free movie, BBQ and popcorn will be supplied.
For more information, please contact Centacare Bathurst on 6331 8944 or email eccp@centacarebathurst.com.au
October 8
Save the date for the Ear To The Ground Community Festival which will be held at the Zig Zag Railway Carpark. With a fantastic line up of events, speakers, well being activities, art exhibition, market and info stalls - and even an outdoor movie screening of 'The Castle' - there will be something for everyone and a great way to connect and have some fun with your local community.
October 9, 2 pm
Movie: Saraband (G) Sophie Dorothea (greenwood ) seeks solace from dashing Count Philip Konigsmark (Granger) when her husband Prince George (Bul), later to become King George 1st wants nothing to do with her. The lovers are brought down buy a jealous Countess Platen (Robson).Granger considered it to be one of his best films. Starring: ANTHONY QUAYLE, CHRISTOPHER LEE, FLORA ROBSON, JOAN GREENWOOD, MICHAEL GOUGH AND STEWART GRANGER.
October 9, 1pm
Portland RSL have kicked off their 'Live on Sunday's' with local musicians. Enjoy a lazy afternoon of great music. cold beers and a cheese board.
October 9, 8am
Mark your calendar as Gone Fishing Day is on again in NSW! It doesn't matter if you haven't fished before or if you're the keenest of anglers, Gone Fishing Day is for everyone! There will be free fishing classes and great prizes to be won.
October 9, 1pm
Come down to the Royal Hotel in Wallerwand and enjoy the sun (fingers crossed), a beer and listen to Julz Mac sing some songs 1pm - 4pm. We also have 10 meat and 10 chicken trays to be won from the guys at Williams & Son's Butchery.
September 7-November 9, 6pm
Every Wednesday, Club Lithgow host a star sarch for talented locals to enter. There is $12,000 worth of prizes to win.
The club is now taking entries for HEATS 5 & 6 / Wednesday Sept 21st & 28th. TEXT details ASAP, as there are limited spots ... All ages, any talent & all artists must perform two acts each.
ENTRY Applications are to be texted to - 0422 984 618
October 8
You are invited to the Gang Gang gallery at 2pm to celebrate the opening of its latest exhibiton 'Falling through the cracks.'
A creative colloboration- 'as nature discards so does humanity' by artists Jennifer Trezide and Livonne Larkins.
The exhibition will be officially opened by Susan Templeman MP and will run from October 6-30.
October 9
Urshula Leung
This charming duo offers a unique slant on folk, jazz, pop, rock and blues repertoire. The duo converts selected works into a seductive fusion.
Expect snippets of Joni Mitchell, Emmylou Harris, Nina Simone, Billy Holliday, Etta James, Ben. E. King, Bob Dylan, Dire Straits, Prince, Sia, Give Beauty and Fade for Falling Ember.
Featuring the stunning work of Nicholas Mercer on the acoustic cello/vocal harmonies, beautiful lead vocals and arrangements from Urshula Leung.
Tickets cost $21.50 and are available at Sticky tickets
October 10-22, 9am
Find a treasure at the Lithgow Library Book Fair. The library will be selling all sorts of ex-library and donated materials at ridiculously cheap prices.
There will be a large variety of non-fiction, adult and junior fiction books, and DVDs available. Older model car manuals will be a highlight of the sale. Get in early to score these gems!!!
Sale items will be added to the tables each day, so stop and shop often. Prices start from just $1.00 per item with car manuals going for $20.00 each. Payment can only be made via EFTPOS, no cash sales are available. Please bring your own bags or boxes.
The sale will only be available during library opening hours Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 12pm.
October 12
Join us in Lithgow for this free event.
Come and take some time out, bring a friend and enjoy a cuppa, live music and a chance to reflect on your own wellbeing.
These events are a chance for those in rural communities to hear Melinda's story and her struggles with mental ill-health. Melinda is passionate about encouraging rural people, particularly women to seek help if they need to.
People will also learn what it means to be 'gentle on yourself' and hear a few of Melinda's most healing songs about self-acceptance and taking care of yourself.
There will also be an opportunity to connect with others as well as a Q & A at the end of the session.
The 'Be Gentle On Yourself' Event Series is a partnership between the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) and RAMHP Ambassador, Melinda Schneider. This event is free to attend.
Places are limited, so secure yours today at Eventbrite.
Light refreshments will be provided.
October 13, 10am
Visit the Gang Gang gallery for an informal conversation with singer/songwriter, speaker Melinda Schneider.
Morning Tea will be provided by Lithgow Vale Ladies.
Tickets cost $10 and are available from Sticky tickets.
October 15
Join us for the Lithgow Readiness Rally to prepare, prevent and protect from Natural Disaster.
The new and expanded 2022 Readiness Rally expo at the Union Theatre and Transformation Hub will showcase a diverse range of activities and information sessions for all ages including:
The Readiness Rally gives access to trade skills for constructing or retrofitting your home, landscaping and maintenance, to protecting your home through insurance, technology or firefighting equipment.
It's never too early or too late to start incorporating these activities to prepare, prevent and protect from natural disaster impacting your home, family and animals.
This is a Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund project through the joint Commonwealth/State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
October 23, 9am
Venture out to Tarana for their monthly markets. There is a lot on offer, including a huge assortment of delicious fresh produce, wine and spirits from the Tarana valley.
October 29
Horticulturists David Kennedy from Highfields and Steven Vella from Wild Meadows will be selling rare plants and both have a wealth of knowledge about gardening.
If you would like to experience music in the garden, Highfields have tickets on sale through their website to experience the Kanimbla String Quartet, champagne & canapes from 4:30pm on Saturday 29th October.
Bookings essential. Call David on 0419 133 154 for more details.
The SES are looking at building their capability in flood rescue as well as new members.
If you feel you are fit and would like to be a part of helping your community and would like to join the team. Please get in touch via the NSW SES Portland unit Facebook page or you can visit the unit on a Monday night.
Every Weekend
Venture out to Portland this weekend and take a look at the weekly mini markets ran by the foundations. Each weekend a selection of local businesses and artists will be in the Annexe, with many of their products on offer.
Every Sunday
Craving a good Sunday roast, but not wanting to cook it? Head to the Coronation Hotel in Portland for a delicious Leg of Lamb or Roast Chicken with all the trimmings.
Call 0460971163 to book your easy Sunday lunch.
10am-4pm Each day.
All located in the beautiful Hartley Valley, only 15 minutes from Blackheath or Lithgow, the gardens of Highfields, Hartvale, Harp Of Erin, Wild Meadows and Gory'u offer something for all garden lovers.
The collection showcases cottage gardens filled with a riot of colour, Japanese gardens, prairie gardens, beautiful water features and rare plants, extensive perennial borders, rock walls, loads of great ideas for the home gardener plus historic buildings and truly spectacular views.
Spring is exceptional in Hartley and these gardens keep getting better and better each year. Richer soil, sunny days and wide open spaces support a greater variety of plants to flourish in this climate promoting an explosion of colour, texture and movement. Four out of the five gardens have been featured on Better Homes and Gardens TV show.
Food, drinks and plants will be for sale with the gardens showcasing various Hartley cottage industries; Hartvale will be offering artwork by Jennifer Edwards and metalart by renowned sculptor Henryk Topolnicki of Gallery H, Harp of Erin will offer the metalart of Scott Leonard and other local artisans. Gory'u Japanese Gardens will have all manner of cold climate trees for sale.
Picnics are welcome, so bring your friends and family and experience what it's like to be surrounded by the wonderful spring flowers and creativity of the Hartley Valley.
COST: $15 per person per garden (Hartvale $12, Harp of Erin, free of charge)
Children under 16 free of charge
For more information- Search 'Central Tablelands garden trail.'
Thursdays
Get ready to sing until your lungs give out! Make your dreams come true by belting our your favourite songs and have some fun with your friends. Starts at 9pm.
Join the Garden Club
To all the garden-minded people out there Lithgow Garden Club is now meeting at Club Lithgow on the first Monday of the month at 2pm. Go along and see what they're about.
October
The sun is coming out and everything is beginning to blossom. It is the perfect time of year to take the opportunity to walk around the picturesque botanic gardens at Mount Tomah. Why not take an upcoming nature therapy walk or a guided walking tour?
Celebrate the arrival of Spring next week with a guided walk among 5,500 blooming tulips!
Join senior horticulturist Mat Murray to explore the colours and scents of our extensive bulb displays.
Calendar dates:
Girls and Leaders hold weekly Unit Meetings during school terms at: Katoomba Guide Hall, Station Street, Katoomba.
Junior Guides aged 6yo-10yo on Tuesdays from 4.30pm-6pm. Guides aged 10yo-13yo on Tuesdays from 6pm-8pm
Our Mission Statement is "Empowering girls and women to discover their potential as Leaders of their world".
We provide girls with opportunities to grow, learn and have fun in relevant and meaningful ways. We are a non-profit organisation.
A unique experience
Scenic World's Beyond Skyway experience is offering the ultimate adventure that's truly globally unique.
The Beyond Skyway experience takes just four guests at a time out on the iconic Skyway cable car into the middle of the Jamison Valley. Suspended 270 metres above the ancient rainforest canopy below, guests accompanied by our rooftop crew, climb up through the hatch to spend time atop of the cable car. Once on the roof, with no glass or fences to restrict the 360-degree view, the immersive experience is both exhilarating and completely serene.
Tickets are extremely limited. A maximum of 16 people can experience Beyond Skyway each evening.
Bookings are essential at www.scenicworld.com.au/beyond-skyway. Each ticket includes complimentary refreshments on board the Skyway, digital photo files, and celebratory champagne, wine or beer in the Skyway cabin on the return journey.
In your own backyard
Why not look at what's on offer for a regional staycation? Lockdown has lifted and tourism spots have opened up. There's plenty on offer with camping at Lake Lyell or Turon Gates. Or if you want to get a little more fancy you could opt for a stay at Emirates One & Only Wolgan Valley who are offering a locals discount. Capertee Bubble Tents are also a fun and different option to get up close with nature, but in a glamping way of course. For the love birds Eagle View Escape is the ultimate romantic getaway and situated near Lake Lyell.
Visit their websites and get booking. Don't forget to visit your local cafes and restaurants. There's no better time than now to support your local businesses and local tourism.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.