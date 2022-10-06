The Saint: The rates intrigue goes on and on

OUR item last week about family budgets being pillaged by 'estimated' gas bills brought more response around town as consumers do their own double checking. One Marrangaroo resident told the column their estimated bill was way out of line with reality but when the provider agreed to come back and actually read the meter they said it would have to be at the consumer's expense. The provider relented after some harsh words and a rejection of the old 'inaccessible meter' excuse. Must be time Consumer Affairs took a hand in this fiasco.