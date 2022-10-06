Lithgow Mercury
The Saint: The rates intrigue goes on and on

Updated October 6 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:30am
THAT WARM GLOW: The latest addition to the CBD streetscape has brought a warm and welcome nightly glow to Cook Plaza. All funded by the NSW Government too (and designed in Lithgow Council).

LOTS of people out there wondering what happened with the Council's call for a vote on rate increase options.

