Lithgow Mercury
Meet the Locals

Debbie Raynor is one of nine of Lithgow's newest Australians

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
September 20 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor, Maree Statham with Debbie Raynor and Deputy Premier, Paul Toole. Picture supplied.

Debbie Raynor has always felt apart of the Lithgow community, but now she truly feels she is at home after recieving her Australian citzenship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.