'A long time coming': Kirkconnell inmates donate to Lithgow Men's Shed

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:40am, first published 2:00am
Lithgow Correctional Facility inmate (name witheld), Manager of Security, Dale Ashcroft and Brett Schleibs, Manager of Industries present their donation to the Lithgow Men's shed. Picture by Reidun Berntsen

The Lithgow District Men's Shed will now be able to invest in further projects, thanks to a donation from Kirkconnell Correctional Centre inmates.

