'A long time coming': Kirkconnell inmates donate to Lithgow Men's Shed

The Lithgow District Men's Shed will now be able to invest in further projects, thanks to a donation from Kirkconnell Correctional Centre inmates.
An inmate presented the check of a $2479 to the organisation on Wednesday, September 14.
Manager of Security, Dale Ashcroft said the money was raised by the inmates through their buy-ups throughout the year.
"They get something out of it. Some of them bought some flour and a few other bits and pieces so they could make pizzas." Mr Ashcroft said.
According to Mr Ashcroft, The COVID-19 pandemic caused a delay in the donation.
"This has been a long time coming, we've had this cheque for a long time, but Covid came."
Mr Ashcroft said that the donation process is decided entirely by the inmates.
"They come up with the way they raise it, who they donate it to. It gives them the feeling of giving back to the community. It's a win win for everyone"
The inmate thanked the Men's shed for inviting him to attend to present the check and highlighted the impact the Men's shed have on mental health needs in the community.
"We've been chatting at our monthly meetings, and a big thing for ourselves in custody is mental health and Mr Ashcroft asked if there's someone we'd like to give some money to and charities like the Men's shed are big in the community for mental health."
"We hope it helps out with some of their future projects. They have some good things happening in there and they have to be proud of some of the things they do.
