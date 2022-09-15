Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow's 'Walk 'N' Talk' hold special gathering for World suicide prevention day

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 15 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:30am
Participants of Lithgow's 'Walk 'N' talk for life' at Lake Pillans. Picture by Saaskia Girdler.

Lithgow's 'Walk 'N' Talk for life held a special gathering at Lake Pillans on Saturday, September 10 to mark 'World Suicide prevention day.'

