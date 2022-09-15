Lithgow's 'Walk 'N' Talk for life held a special gathering at Lake Pillans on Saturday, September 10 to mark 'World Suicide prevention day.'
Participants attempted to do as many laps of the lake as they felt comfortable with, in honour of those lost to suicide each day.
"The walk was really significant for World Suicide Prevention day, because the actual walk and talk for life in Lithgow is a gathering to work towards suicide prevention, and to increase mental health awareness within the community," Organiser, Leanne Walding said.
"Also, just to bring people together to support each other, and acknowledge that we are trying to be there for others. And it's really critical that people are able to reach out and walk and talk for life provides a platform for that opportunity."
Lithgow 'Walk 'N' Talk for life was set up in 2017 by a group of young gentleman after tragically losing two friends to suicide.
According to Ms Walding, It is essential for the Lithgow community to have a safe space to be able to talk things through and connect with others.
"We need to acknowledge that we need to be in a space where we're reaching out and being proactive in suicide prevention, rather than initially being reactive, which is why the walk is actually bought here," Ms Walding said.
