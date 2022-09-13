Mutiple Lithgow businesses have confirmed they will be decorating their storefronts for this years Halloween festival.
The Lithgow Mercury spoke with a number of businesses after Mayor, Maree Statham called on shopfronts to look presentable as the town prepares to welcome visitors for various events.
"I haven't actually planned what my decorations are yet, but there will definitely be some," Ashleigh Groves from 'Nevaeh Beauty' said.
Ms Statham requested the business and building owners make any required repairs to facades in a bid to leave a good impression of the town on tourists.
"To achieve this mutual objective, I call upon local business owners to consider repairing eaves and gutters and give their buildings the uplift of a coat of paint," Ms Statham said.
"We are all responsible for the amenity of this town and I hope for your assistance. Please reach out to Council should you have any questions."
According to some business owners, it is entirely up to their landlords as to whether or not the repairs will go ahead.
The Lithgow Halloween festival is an annual event that draws visitors from vast locations. It is held in Main street and features music, stalls and the famous 'best dressed' competition.
The event is returning to Main Street for the first time in two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
