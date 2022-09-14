Portland's puppies are in for a pampering with the opening of new local business, 'Pooch Groom Room.'
Owner, Rachel Harrison opened the doors just two weeks ago and she said her phone has been ringing non-stop.
Since opening, Rachel has welcomed clients from not only the Lithgow region, but other areas as well.
"I've also got clients from Penrith, clients from Woodstock, Which is amazing,"
"They love Portland. They often would come up, and have a look. Then they'd go to the antique shop. When they've contacted me they said they're always so happy to just stay in Portland and they are never pushed for time"
Rachel made the decision to open her own groomer in a moment that she described as 'sporadic'. Seeking more time with her children had been one of the main factors in her decision.
"Maybe, I am just getting older. I thought that I don't want to work for corporate retail for the rest of my life," she said.
"I think it's better for my kids as well. I just decided I want to be here more for them."
Rachel has a rich background in working with Dogs, she has been professionally grooming dogs for three years and has also worked as a Vet nurse.
Grooming animals became a passion of Rachel's 13 years ago, when she became involved in dog shows.
" I got my first show dog and then a lot of my friends have got coated breeds. So I helped and learnt a lot from people, like friends with coated breeds in the show world," Rachel said.
When the Mercury visited, Rachel was grooming a special client named Ziggy. According to Rachel, Ziggy visits Lithgow High School from time to time as a companion for students.
Rachel said Ziggy is a very well-behaved boy during his grooming sessions.
'A lot of dogs would not sit for that, and Ziggy just tolerates it. You've got to tug and pull. and there's a lot of pressure," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.