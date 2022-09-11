An extremely limited edition 'Lithgow' jar of Nutella has sold out, just days after its release.
The jar was part of Nutella's newest campaign, The 'Nutella Loves Aussie Recipes' jar collection, which features jars depicting iconic Australian destinations.
The only place where the 'Lithgow' jar was available for purchase was the Seven Valleys tourist information centre.
According to Tourism member and Liason officer, Vicki Curry, People travelled from near and far in a bid to get their hands on the 'Lithgow jar.'
Ms Curry said it was incredibly suprising just how quickly the jar had sold out.
"We had the launch Thursday morning and we set it up in the big miners lamp. When we opened Friday, we were actually greeted with people lined up out the front, which is incredible," Ms Curry said.
"It was like a shark frenzy. By Friday we only had 25 jars left. Saturday morning, by 10 o'clock we were already out. There were lots of sad people, but we've got our fingers crossed that maybe they will do it again.
Employees of Lithgow's Ferrero factory received recognition for their hard work on the campaign at a special lunch on Thursday September, 9.
Employees were praised for their efforts in being able to get the campaign running, despite difficulties faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from Ferrero, Lithgow's 96 team members make more than 8.8 million kilograms of Nutella each year.
"This year has been very tough for all of us and our families, and we've been able to keep up. Lithgow is producing about 60,000 (jars), and this is something that we don't do," Massimo D'Ambrosio, Managing Director of Ferrero Australia, said at the luncheon.
"It's only the first year I started here, and any of the success, that wouldn't have been, without you. Thank you very much."
Deputy Premier, Paul Toole also recognised the efforts of employees and highlighted Ferrero Lithgow's long-term employee retention rate.
"Years ago, I did a tour of the factory. When I see the workers are still here, I know Ferrero look after people. I think that's why you have such good stories of people that have been here for 30 years, 35 years. Even last week, someone had retired after being here for 44 years. And I think that says a lot," Mr Toole said.
Mr D'Ambrosio also highlighted Ferrero's commitment to sustainability, stating that the factory had reduced its water supply by 30 percent this financial year.
"We are very proud of this achievement, and will continue expanding our sustainability initiatives to play our part in protecting Australia's natural environment," he said.
Ferrero Lithgow is also in its second stage of installing solar energy to the factory.
"Lithgow's solar project is an important part of our energy transition journey in Australia. We're looking forward to exploring the next phase of our solar project," Institutional Affairs Director of Ferrero Australia, Derek Lath said.
