The 'Workies Black' under 14's soccer team have progressed to the 'Champions of champions' cup following their premiership win on Saturday, September 10.
The Workies became the Lithgow District champions after defeating Lithgow City Rangers, 5-0.
Workies coach Todd Crook said he is very proud of how the team came together for the win.
"We dominated the whole game, we worked as a team. Our defence and Goal keeper turned our defence into attack and scored some nice goals," Mr Crook said.
"I'm proud of them, it's a big achievement. It's good to see them all playing together as a unit,"
The statewide 'Champion of Champions' match is set to be played next sunday at Marjorie Jackson Oval, where the Workies will face Roselea
"It's a pretty big thing, they get to play winners of other competitions. They are all pretty excited about being able to test themselves against other teams.
Lithgow City Rangers coach has also been contacted for comment.
