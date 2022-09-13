Lithgow Mercury

Workies U14s progress to state competition

Updated September 13 2022 - 6:02am, first published 1:17am
Workies Black with their championship trophy. Picture by Rebekah Berntsen.

The 'Workies Black' under 14's soccer team have progressed to the 'Champions of champions' cup following their premiership win on Saturday, September 10.

