Brad De Losa has described the intense moment in the warm up round of the STIHL Pro championship, where his hot saw didn't start up initially.
Despite the shaky start, De Losa was crowned The Pro champion after cutting through his timber block in just 6.18 seconds in the 'Hot saw' round of the championship in Broadbeach, Queensland on Saturday, September 17.
"I had to beat 6.83 seconds, which was where the third place getter was. So I needed 10 points or more to win the unit. I started it up and didn't start. First two pulls, I didn't actually start; which built a bit of suspense," Mr De Losa said.
"I started to get a little bit worried. But, third pull it started. it's pretty tense. Hot saws has always seem to make or break you in these in these situations,"
"And then I went through the procedures, and I cut it in 6.3 seconds. I was under the timeline, which gave me the overall win."
The win saw De Losa triumph over 12 of Australia's best timbersports athletes.
De Losa will join elite Australian woodchopping team known as 'The Chopperoos' to compete in the world event at Gothenburg, Sweden next month.
"Playing in front of the Gold Coast crowd at the iconic Broadbeach location really gave me the energy to go full out this year. I was up against some strong blokes and I am excited to be crowned the 2022 Pro champion," Mr De Losa said.
"I'm proud of the efforts that I've put into the Championship against some of the other greats in this sport and to have come out on top. We have some of the best talent in the world competing on home soil and I'm looking forward to being named part of the Chopperoos team and heading to Gothenburg next month."
This is the second win for De Losa this year, after winning woodchopping gold at the STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Adelaide Australian Trophy competition in March this year.
De Losa then went on to compete at the World trophy title in Austria, Vienna where he took home bronze.
