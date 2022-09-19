Lithgow Mercury

Workies U14's win first round in state competition

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated September 19 2022 - 6:24am, first published 5:00am
Workies Black U14's after their first round win in the state tournament. Picture by Reidun Berntsen

Workies Black under 14's will progress further in the state competition, after defeating Roselea 3-2 on Sunday, September 18.

