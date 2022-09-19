Workies Black under 14's will progress further in the state competition, after defeating Roselea 3-2 on Sunday, September 18.
The team are set to play their second game in the state competition, when they face Bathurst's Macquarie United on Sunday, September 25 at Marjorie Jackson Oval.
Workies Coach, Todd Crook said he is feeling ecstatic about the win, and the match offered the opportunity for the teammates to be tested against teams from other towns.
"It's not often we win the first rounds as a Lithgow team. So, it was very good to beat the Sydney based team." Mr Crook said.
According to Mr Crook, The last 10 minutes of the game were crucial in securing the team's win.
"We were under a lot of attack, our defence really stood up for to the last 10 minutes. There was a penalty shot at the end, which was saved by Nate, the goalkeeper," he said.
"Our midfield helped and the forwards coming back at the end there to help. We did have good attack, which obviously got us three goals. Two from good attacking play and then one from a set piece which was a penalty from outside, which was a great goal as well,"
"They all played above expectations. The whole whole team played excellent."
