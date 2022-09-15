Lithgow Mercury
Jess Hotham to guide inaugural Western under 16s league tag side

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 15 2022 - 2:44am, first published 1:25am
She's guided plenty of Bathurst Panthers juniors over the years, now Jess Hotham has been named coach of the inaugural Western Rams under 16s league tag side. Picture by Bradley Jurd

JESS Hotham has long had a passion for coaching junior league tag sides, so when someone was needed to guide the inaugural Western Rams under 16s she was the perfect fit.

