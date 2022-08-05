The Saint: Perrottet needs to stick to his guns while we take in some culture

NRL is playing its 'Brisbane' card again
MOST Australians who can think beyond the next footy match would be appalled at the current standover tactics by the NRL demanding the promised gold plated suburban Sydney stadiums '..or we'll take the grand final to Queensland'.
Advertisement
This at a time when the government is struggling to meet far more real and distressing challenges facing the State from multiple crisis situations.
Football matches would be the last thing on the minds of the victims of flood devastation or hospital staff seeking to survive the pandemic or motorists pounding over rain wrecked highways.
The government's plan to upgrade more suburban stadiums was no doubt made in good faith but changing fortune means changing priorities, even if the NRL hierarchy can't see that. And that they're not the only game in town.
Perrottet must stick to his guns and tell V'landys to take his grand final to Queensland if that's the card he's playing, and not for the first time.
In professional sport as in all walks of life blackmailers must never be allowed to win.
Notre Dame venue
TAKE a break from the tribulations of politics and winter and take in a little culture at the comfy auditorium at the Notre Dame University campus at Bowenfels from 2pm this Saturday with a varied repeat performance by talented violin duo Peter Avery and Josh Mason. Another great opportunity for music lovers. It's all free but you'll need proof of double vaccination. Doors open at 1.30pm.
Shades of Mad Max
THERE was an official opening this week of the new look Lithgow Library with the community still deeply divided on the aesthetics of the project, particularly the use of 'rusted' steel. The most memorable criticism came from Tom Strasser who said the controversial faade '..wouldn't look out of place in a Mad Max movie'. Seems that's a majority opinion.
On the flight path
YOU can expect increased military style activity over our valley and the region this month with the RAAF and the USAF Special Operations Wing getting together in a joint training exercise. They're flying giant transport aircraft training for military and civilian support toles and authorities have indicated we should expect quite a bit of day and night low level stuff. Centre of operations for Exercise Teak Action 22 is the Richmond RAAF base.
Coming home
HOW pleasing to note that Telstra is bringing its call centres 'home' from distant (and cheaper) lands. It's all in response to consumer demand so hopefully other corporations will take note and have Australians dealing with Australian needs. It's more than just a language issue. Like it or not the first reaction to an unfamiliar foreign accent these days is to suspect a scam call. And that's not good for business.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.