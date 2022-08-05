Lithgow Mercury
Opinion

The Saint: Perrottet needs to stick to his guns while we take in some culture

By The Saint
Updated August 5 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PUZZLED: Lithgow CBD regulars enjoy nothing more than a mystery occurrence. So they're all wondering what caused a gaping hole and pile of rubble in section of the old Tatts Hotel beside the busy walkway to Woolworths. Any takers?

NRL is playing its 'Brisbane' card again

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.