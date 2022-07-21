Lithgow Mercury
Council

Lithgow Council looking to seek community feedback on cash plan

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
July 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow City Council building. Photo: File.

Lithgow City Council are considering engagement with the community about options for financial sustainability in the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.