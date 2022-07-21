Lithgow City Council are considering engagement with the community about options for financial sustainability in the region.
A motion listed on the agenda for the upcoming Council meeting on Monday, July 25, recommends Council seek engagement with the community in a bid to ease financial pressure in the short term, and increase future viability.
Long-term budget deficit has been a cause for the increasing financial pressure; with factors such as ongoing natural disasters and the pandemic affecting spending needs for the community.
The options of either a further rate increase or reduction in services, are likely to be presented to the public if the motion passes at the meeting.
Lithgow Council general manager Craig Butler expressed it wasn't feasible to continue and a financial strategy needs to be in place for the 2023/24 year.
The agenda states that financial challenges confronted by local governments; in particular rural or regional- were the main topic of discussion at the recent National General Assembly for Local Government.
According to the agenda, there has also been extensive research indicating that financial sustainability poses a great risk to local government.
