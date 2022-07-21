The Saint: Promises that are so easily derailed

A 'new' highway through the valley has been the subject of both political and vested interest argy bargy and string pulling for around 14 years but it now seems there's no turning back from what is now planned for the massive operation from Medlow Bath to Bowenfels. A lot of cost and disruption could have been avoided if the so called 'purple route', from the southern end of Forty Bends through Hartley Vale to the Darling Causeway had been adopted, an option that had reportedly been given a tentative nod of approval from Duncan Gay when he was Roads Minister.