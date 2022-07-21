Lithgow Mercury
Opinion

The Saint: Promises that are so easily derailed

By The Saint
Updated July 21 2022 - 2:16am, first published 2:00am
Flashback to a bright Summer day (remember them?) in the 1960s and a Festival of the Valley. Happy to look ridiculous in the bedstead derby was this team from the old Electricity Commission at Wang power station.

THE latest round of disruptions on the Blue Mountains rail network once again highlights the fallacy of any promise, past or future, to utilise rail for moving Sydney garbage for disposal west of the Mountains.

