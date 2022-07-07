The Saint: Let there be light, but not here in Lithgow

WHAT'S going on with so much failed lighting on public buildings around Lithgow?
In Queen Elizabeth Park there has intermittently been no lighting for months despite Council being advised of the fault. And that's an obvious invitation to dodgy doings.
Advertisement
The Council's own buildings fronting Mort Street also have had failed downlights for months. The Valley Plaza's car park lights have all failed again recently, posing a hazard for customers, while the lights along the driveway from Bent Street are also failed. Don't even mention the signage on Lithgow Street that lists a number of businesses.
Woolworths gave up on repeated failures in their car park lights and installed faade mounted floodlights.
But the corporate signage on the faade lost several of its characters months ago and looks neglected while the corporate signage at the Mort Street entrance functioned only briefly when the centre opened years ago.
READ MORE:
Finally there's Harvey Norman where a row of under awning lights have been progressively failing for a couple of years until all is now in darkness.
Maybe everyone's trying to conserve power usage.
SO Council has approval for a two and a half per cent special surcharge above the usual rate pegging figure. And it seems it's to be permanent.
Reasoning by the authority was the need to address Council financial difficulties but what about the more distressing financial difficulties imposed on the long suffering residents who have to cough up even more in what is seen as already one of the most expensive administrations in NSW. And that's on top of hefty increases in water charges.
Perhaps it's time for Council to live within its means, starting by trimming fat from within, instead of imposing more pain on those facing more and more daily challenges in just surviving.
Unfortunately people in ivory castles don't see it that way. Or maybe look again at mergers with someone who can. Wait for those calls again for an administrator.
WHAT a week it's been with non stop rain and drama piled upon drama. No trains between Lithgow and Katoomba indefinitely after another massive washaway. Roads collapsing or disappearing under flood waters and communities isolated (think Jenolan Caves and Glen Davis).
Even the jetty at Lake Wallace went under water. So soggy and potentially unstable is the mountainside that Browns Gap had to close this week. And more potholes, meaning a lengthy highway detour to Hartley Vale. The rain will stop eventually. Won't it?
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.