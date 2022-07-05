Lithgow local photographer Tom Evangeldis' entry for the National Portrait Prize has been used as the cover of the official booklet of the exhibition.
Mr Evangeldis entered his image of Bianca posing in a light blazer and pants, looking smart-casual.
It was during a major life change for his subject that Mr Evangeldis was able to capture the captivating image that became a finalist in the competition.
Bianca was a young male named Jamie at the time of the portraits.
"It was a paid job. Jamie's mom and she, they wanted photos of Jamie, for modeling. The first half of the day, we did photos of her as a guy, second half day, we refer to him as a girl, because he was transitioning to being a female," Mr Evangeldis said.
"We did lots of different looks, and we did some quite classic ones."
Mr Evangeldis has entered the competition multiple times in the past.
His subjects have been from all walks of life, but Bianca's story stood out the most to him.
"He (Bianca) was only young and and you know, such an integral part of his life. It was very a nice thing," Mr Evangeldis said.
"The reason I entered it is because every other year, I normally submit people that are murderers and they were in jail and kind of really odd typeset.
"This time, I kind of felt, well, it wasn't my intention to enter it. Then I sort of thought, it's just so topical at the moment and so important for people to see the reality of what's happening with these young people that are changing their gender."
It wasn't until Mr Evangeldis attended the exhibition that he realised his portrait had been used as the cover for the official booklet.
"I didn't know until I rocked up and they handed me a booklet. I had no idea. It was a really nice surprise because it's obviously the the image that they feel advertises the show in a good way, which I think is important," he said.
"I was really pleased. I thought it was a great, a great looking booklet. And I went down for the opening the other night. And it was a nice surprise. They only pick one image to be on the cover."
Mr Evangeldis was honoured to see his work feature as the cover image due to its meaning.
"It's just a nice gesture. Like I said, they choose one to represent the exhibition. They obviously choose one that has a good story behind that," he said.
"I think it was because it's such a nice clean image. The book was quite small. So it's great for the impact. That was a very clean image, clean, presentable image."
His portrait didn't win, but it is highlighted at the exhibition as a finalist and on the booklet.
Mr Evangelidis is incredibly proud of the portrait.
"It's a beautiful image."
