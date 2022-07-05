Seeing his name lit up at Commbank Stadium was an incredibly humbling experience for Portland's Les Taylor.
"I was quite awe-struck really," he said.
The car enthusiast was one of 19 sports volunteers from a wide cross-section of sports who received a Distinguished Long Service Award at the 2022 NSW Community Sports Awards in Parramatta on June 30.
The award recognised Taylor's outstanding achievements and contributions in his role with Lithgow District Car Club since 1972.
"I think that's what sealed it," he said.
Taylor was awarded life membership in 1988 and has served as the club secretary for 23 years and is now the current treasurer.
"I'm still heavily involved with the club, and I'll be doing it 'til I pass away I reckon," he said.
Over the years Taylor's passion for cars led him to being the driving force behind the development of the club's newly opened Yvonne Martyn Memorial Motorsport Park in 2021 after 30 years of planning.
"It's important to have these facilities for motorsport enthusiasts," he said.
The track has been proving popular with a recent Khanacross taking place, giving young drivers a chance to get behind the wheel despite not being old enough to get a legal licence.
"We're teaching kids 12 and upwards to drive and handle cars properly," Taylor said.
"It's very heartening to see, it's a passion of mine," he said.
Taylor's other achievements include life membership with Portland District Motorsports Club; 1997, associate life member of NSW Super Mini Racing Association; 1991, life member of Lithgow District Street Machine Club; 1999, Portland Citizen of the Year; 2017 and Rotary Club of Lithgow Community Service Award; 1996-97.
"I'm just very humbled about getting it [award], I didn't expect to be getting it," Taylor said.
"Thank you to my fellow club members and my family for their support."
Sport NSW Chairperson Carolyn Campbell congratulated Taylor on the accolade.
"Volunteers such as Les are the backbone of community sport in NSW," she said.
"They are the unsung heroes on which sports clubs and sports communities are built, and we are delighted to honour their unflagging, dedicated work with this prestigious award."
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
