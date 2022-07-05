Lithgow Mercury
Our People

Portland's Les Taylor receives Distinguished Long Service accolade at Commbank Stadium

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
July 5 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Les Taylor poses with Minister Ayres and his Distinguished Long Service Award. Photo: Supplied

Seeing his name lit up at Commbank Stadium was an incredibly humbling experience for Portland's Les Taylor.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.