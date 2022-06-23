Thales employee Latia Hardie is encouraging more women to pick up the tools and explore a career in engineering as part of International Women in Engineering Day on June 23.
The 23 year-old made the decision to pursue a career in engineering after deferring university.
"I had no idea what I wanted to do when I left school, and girls were pushed towards university. A career in trade wasn't something I had the option to explore," Ms Hardie said.
It wasn't until she started working as an operator to help pay for her university degree that she got a taste of the industry.
"Working on-site, I started to sit with the CNC setters who took the time to show me what they did. I was fascinated by the process, and within six months, I had deferred uni and applied for an apprenticeship," she said.
Latia now works as a technician machine setter at Thales and completed a Certificate II in Engineering at TAFE NSW Lithgow before starting a Certificate IV, which helped her gain a range of hands on technical skills in welding and fitting, and machining.
"Studying at TAFE NSW built my confidence, and my teacher helped challenge me to take my skills to the next level," she said.
"I think a lot of women would surprise themselves about what they're capable of achieving in this industry."
"Every day is different, and the learning and promotion opportunities mean I can continue to progress in my career. If you have the motivation, the sky is the limit of what you could achieve," she said.
With manufacturing contributing to six per cent of Australia's GDP, women only make up 27.5% of the workforce, according to ABS data.
TAFE NSW Head Teacher of Metal Fabrication and Welding Marty Whelan said in a press release that with the region's manufacturing and construction sector growing, there is an enormous opportunity for employment.
"Increasing the number of women in trades is absolutely necessary, and it's critical that we are getting the right people into the right jobs, regardless of gender," Mr Whelan said.
"The Certificate II in Engineering is a great start to explore real-world scenarios in the workshop, including learning basic hands-on skills like welding and soldering, and is a direct pathway to the Certificate III in Engineering as an apprenticeship or traineeship."
