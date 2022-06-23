Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Thales employee Latia Hardie encourages women to consider a career in engineering

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 23 2022 - 6:00am, first published 4:00am
Lithgow Thales employee Latia Hardie is encouraging more women to join the engineering field. Photo: Supplied

Thales employee Latia Hardie is encouraging more women to pick up the tools and explore a career in engineering as part of International Women in Engineering Day on June 23.

