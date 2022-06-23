Lithgow resident pays humble tribute to Senior Constable Kelly Foster

Senior Constable Kelly Foster is still fondly remembered by the people she touched, almost 19 months after her death.
Lithgow man Gary Johnson laid a wreath in her memory at the Police Station on Wednesday afternoon.
Senior Constable Kelly Foster passed away in January 2021 attempting to save the life of a drowning member of her canyoning group.
Mr Johnson last met with the senior constable just days before her death when a friend requested a welfare check for him.
"I was home, there was a knock on the door." Mr Johnson said.
"Next thing, I heard was; "Hello Police," and I thought, what have I done?"
Mr Johnston opened the door to Senior Constable Kelly Foster and her partner.
"She said "I'm from Lithgow Police station and we got a phone call from your friend who is worried about you. he wanted me to come around and check on you". That was on the Friday, and she passed away the Sunday." he said.
"That's why I'm doing this, because I've got a personal connection. I went to the funeral. I thought it was a lovely service. "
Mr Johnston reflected on the two Police officers that assisted him at the funeral.
"One of them asked if I was okay. I said no, I'm about to fall down. They said you sit here with us. I sat with them and they talked to me."
Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham and Chief inspector Chris Sammut were present as Mr Johnston laid the wreath.
