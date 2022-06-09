Three La Salle Academy students hooked up their floats and hit the road to Coonabarabran for the North West Equestrian Expo Interschool Gymkhana from June 3 to 7.
Macy, Gabrielle and Jarah tacked up, had a great time and came away with some outstanding results in their respective disciplines.
Gabrielle received a participation medal in the Pentathlon and fifth place in the Hacking class while Macy placed third in Bending.
A highlight for all three girls was winning their heats in the team barrel race.
La Salle Academy said they were "very proud" of how the girls represented their school.
"They all had a fantastic time and enjoyed the experience," a staff member said.
A special thanks was made to Tammy Brown who was the girls' team manager and supported them at the event.
