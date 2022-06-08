Volunteers at op-shops in the Lithgow area are reporting shortages in supplies of Winter essentials this year.
Items such as blankets, beanies, scarves and doonas are all but absent from their shelves.
"[Manchester] It's pretty low at the moment. We're low on blankets," Salvation Army volunteer Beverly Bradford said.
"We're going through our blanket section and there's none left."
Winter is only days in, but a polar blast has sent temperatures plummeting.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the cold front is causing below average June temperatures and is predicted to last more than a week.
These conditions have caused concern for those doing it tough. With a shortage of Winter essentials, it will likely be a struggle to keep warm.
"It's vital to help those in need during winter because they don't have anything. Everything is expensive, people can't afford it," Salvation army volunteer Linda Linthorne said.
"The cost of living and food. Those other things come second. Food and accommodation is the first thing."
Portland Vinnies' Helen Parker is calling for people to knit beanies and blankets for donation.
"We don't want anyone to go cold. We want to help," she said.
"We desperately need warm jumpers, blankets, doonas, mattress protectors, warm woollen pants," Vinnies Lithgow volunteer Del Mudie said.
There has also been an increased demand in Winter essentials for pets, according to Salvation Army Volunteers.
"A lot of people are coming in looking for dog blankets for their pets. Some stuff for their pets would be helpful as well," Ms Bradford said.
If you have any Winter items you no longer use, please consider donating to any of the local op-shops. Your donation will help a person in need this Winter.
