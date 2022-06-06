Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow's Cook Street Plaza set to come alive as a result of funding

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated June 6 2022 - 5:20am, first published 3:00am
SHARED SPACES: Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with Lithgow Mayor Maree Statham and Lithgow Council staff in Cook Street Plaza. Image: SUPPLIED.

Lithgow has been allocated $440,035 to create a bright space for the community to come together.

