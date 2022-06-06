Lithgow's Cook Street Plaza set to come alive as a result of funding

Lithgow has been allocated $440,035 to create a bright space for the community to come together.
According to Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, the funding will be used to increase safety and visual appeal to Cook Street Plaza.
"This exciting project will beautify the area by providing more public space for the community to sit, relax and catch up with friends, admire new art installations, or even dine al fresco in their revitalised surrounds," Mr Toole said.
"Streets as shared spaces is an initative by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment aiming to beautify public spaces, such as plazas."
According to the department, streets have become a focal point during the pandemic, with communities and businesses alike using them to maintain safety as we live with COVID-19.
"Now is the time to capitalise on the increased appetite for open space and safe places to connect with our communities in a meaningful way," Mr Toole said.
In a recent poll, 70 per cent of people said they were connecting with people in public spaces instead of at home, according to Mr Toole.
Lithgow City Council recently approved a proposal for lighting in the Plaza by Sydney based company, Silver bullet.
Silver bullet have previously completed lighting projects for the VIVID festival and Princess cruise lines.
The lighting proposal for Cook Street Plaza features a playback system that is WIFI controlled and colour changing settings.
"We're reimaging our streets as better places for people, which will drive an increase in foot traffic, support businesses and bring the community together to enjoy the vibrancy our state has to offer," Mr Toole concluded.
