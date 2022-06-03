Lithgow Mercury

Residents embrace Wiradjuri culture with a Reconciliation event at Secret Creek

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:29am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Raynor 'Youth Beyond the Flame' coordinator at headspace Lithgow with 'One Mob' president, Uncle Bob Sutor. Picture: Reidun Berntsen

In among the tranquil Secret Creek meeting space, 40 members of the Lithgow community attended a Reconciliation Week event on Thursday, June 2.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.