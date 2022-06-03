In among the tranquil Secret Creek meeting space, 40 members of the Lithgow community attended a Reconciliation Week event on Thursday, June 2.
The event, hosted by headspace, One Mob and Lithgow High School, welcomed attendees who watched in awe as One Mob president and Wiradjuri tribe elder, Bob Sutor told the story of 'The Wobbly Wombat' in the tranquility of surrounding nature which provided the perfect backdrop for reflection and bonding.
After Uncle Bob told the story, he showcased his abilites to use the didgeridoo to imitate the sounds of Australian nature such as a Kangaroo, Emu, Wombat and boomerang, before sharing what reconciliation means to him.
"Everybody putting their differences aside and coming together and sharing and caring and learning from each other," he said.
"We don't have to forget the past but use it as a learning tool and hopefully we can all move on together."
The event offered the opportunity for those in attendance to reflect on what reconciliation meant to them.
A Lithgow High Student delivered a moving speech to the audience.
"It was lovely to have the high school so involved, but also One Mob and Secret Creek coming on board and everybody being happy to help and do it together. I think it a made fuller event," Youth Beyond the Flame coordinator (headspace Lithgow), Debbie Raynor said.
During reflection on what it meant to be brave, a story was shared about Wiradjuri warrior, Windradyne.
Windradyne marched to Parramatta despite the risk of being murdered during a period of Martial law declared by Governor Brisbane in 1824.
"We often talk about a wellness journey and it is a journey but walking alongside people. Knowing the headspace is a place that will support them and take their culture into account," Ms Raynor said.
"We're really hoping it will build some new relationships for us with the one mob group even and that's a lovely outcome from the evening."
