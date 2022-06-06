Lithgow Mercury
Our People

Mount Victoria Public host Super Hero Day to raise funds for Mystery Box Rally

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated June 6 2022 - 3:46am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joining in on fundraising efforts for Team Wonder Women, students from Mount Victoria Public School held a Super Hero Day. Photo: Supplied

After two years of COVID delays, Team Wonder Women are excited to finally take part in the Mystery Box Rally on June 27.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.