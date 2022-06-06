After two years of COVID delays, Team Wonder Women are excited to finally take part in the Mystery Box Rally on June 27.
Hartley based photographer Karen Edwards and her friend Margaret van Horen have teamed up to raise funds for cancer research.
To date, the duo have raised almost $12,000 and are looking forward to their adventure in South Australia where they will join 150 others to honour those lost and celebrate life with their rally family.
Joining in on fundraising efforts, students from Mount Victoria Public School held a Super Hero Day.
"They may be small in numbers, but they sure have big hearts," Karen said.
"They put on a Super Her day and dug deep, raising a whopping $355, while learning that you don't have to wear a cape to make a difference, you just have to care, and that they did."
The Mystery Box Rally was originally to take place in 2020 at Rockhampton but was postponed twice due to COVID restrictions so teams from NSW, Victoria and ACT weren't able to attend in November. Karen and Margaret were transferred to this year's rally, starting in Port Lincoln.
The rally's route remains a mystery and is not announced until the morning of each day and participating cars must be 25 years or older.
Karen and Margaret are driving a 1991 Holden Rodeo but unfortunately it has cost them more than they budgeted for.
"It had a blown head gasket so the head needed to be replaced, along with two additional years registration and insurances," Karen said.
"We're hoping the car will make it to the start line and can complete the rally to celebrate our fundraising journey."
