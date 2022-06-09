Lithgow Hospital and Portland Tabulam Aged Care facility have been equipped with solar panels.
The installations were completed as part of the Nepean Blue Mountains Health District's commitment to becoming energy efficient.
Advertisement
"These projects will help us achieve our commitment to reducing our environmental impact through energy management and resource effectiveness as outlined in our Sustainability Plan 2019-23," Energy and Sustainability Business Partner, Scott Hanson said.
"In addition to significantly reducing costs, the project also demonstrates a responsibility for the future of our community and commitment to government targets by reducing carbon emissions."
Installations were also completed at the Blue Mountains and Springwood hospitals.
"The installation is predicted to save our hospitals around $185,000 in electricity bills each year with the savings being invested back into delivering vital health services for our region," NBMLHD Chief Executive, Kay Hyman said.
Nepean Hospital and the Mental Health unit are expected to have their installations completed later this month.
The rollout is part of a $14.5 million state government injection for energy emission and solar upgrade projects.
We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.