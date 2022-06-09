Lithgow Mercury

Solar panels installed at Lithgow Hospital, Tabulam Aged Care facility to reduce carbon emissions

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
June 9 2022 - 6:30am
An aerial view of Lithgow Hospital showing the solar panels. IMAGE: Supplied

Lithgow Hospital and Portland Tabulam Aged Care facility have been equipped with solar panels.

