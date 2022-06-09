Lithgow patients presenting with stroke-like symptoms can now access virtual care in real-time with the use of Telestroke.
Telestroke provides patients with connection to stroke specialists as they are experiencing symptoms.
The service has the potential to save lives and reduce long-term effects, according to State Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole.
"The 24/7 Telestroke service ensures people who present to Lithgow Hospital with stroke-related symptoms are rapidly diagnosed and treated to achieve the best possible outcomes," Mr Toole said.
"We know that every second is critical. Since the launch of Telestroke in March 2020, 22 sites have joined the program, saving lives and reducing disability for more than 2,000 patients."
Lithgow Hospital was recently able to successfully treat its first patient using the service.
"Within 54 minutes we had our first admitted stroke patient on an appropriate treatment plan," Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District Telestroke Project Officer, Shaun Seldon said.
"With the assistance of Telestroke, the patient was assessed and had CT scans performed, all of which a neurologist viewed live. The outcomes have been great so far,"
According to Mr Toole, there have been 215 residents within the Lithgow area that have been hospitilised with strokes in the last 10 years.
The service is a part of a $21.7 million initiative that is being rolled out across the state.
