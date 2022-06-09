Lithgow Mercury

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated June 9 2022 - 1:02am, first published 1:00am
Deputy Premier and Local Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole. Picture: Supplied

Lithgow patients presenting with stroke-like symptoms can now access virtual care in real-time with the use of Telestroke.

Local News

