In recent weeks, an Energy from Waste (EfW) facility at Greenspot's Old Wallerawang Power Station site was ruled out by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
The announcement left the door open for such a project at Mount Piper Power Station when owners EnergyAustralia (EA) announced in September 2021 it would push forward the closure of Mount Piper and be 'out of coal' by 2040, with its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.
However after exploring the concept and the EPA's recent announcement, EA remains firm on the decision to withdraw an EfW concept, which was made in November 2021.
The NSW Government initiative appears to be dead in the water, with EA informing the Lithgow Mercury their focus remains committed to exploring the possibility of using Lake Lyell, which supplies water to Mt Piper Power Station, to form a pumped hydro energy storage facility.
"Located on EnergyAustralia land, early estimates suggest the Lake Lyell pumped hydro energy storage facility would be capable of producing 335 MW of electricity with around eight hours of storage, enough to power over 150,000 households," an EA spokesperson said.
EA have stated Lake Lyell was an ideal site, located near major transmission lines and the hydro will be low-emission technology.
"It can store large volumes of electricity for quick release, helping to cover times when renewables aren't available and fill a large gap that will be left by the retirement of coal power plants in New South Wales," the spokesperson said.
"The ability to start in seconds will ensure the lights stay on and energy costs are kept down for customers.
"If it proceeds, the facility could provide an economic boost for the region and support Lithgow in becoming a future renewable energy hub."
If the project goes ahead, it's anticipated hundreds of jobs would be created during its proposed three-year construction.
"Roles will also be needed to oversee the facility's ongoing operation," the spokesperson said.
A development application is currently with Lithgow City Council for their endorsement for EnergyAustralia to carry out specific geotechnical investigation studies only.
"This work will help in assessing the site's suitability and it's expected to have minimal impact to the environment and the community," the spokesperson said.
"The work is also separate to the overall approvals for the project. There are extensive and detailed studies that still need to be carried out as well as continued community consultation before we can make a final decision on a pumped hydro storage energy facility at Lake Lyell."
EA have plans for community engagement in July where further information will be dispersed.
"Last year we heard initial feedback from locals about the project. We thank them for their interest and it's our intention to provide many more opportunities as part of our ongoing community engagement and consultation," the spokesperson said.
Those who are interested in understanding more about the project can email community@energyaustralia.com.au.
