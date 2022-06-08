Lithgow Mercury
Our Future

EnergyAustralia remain focused on proposed pumped hydroplan, ruling out EfW

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
June 8 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EnergyAustralia is focused on a proposed pumped hydro facility at Lithgow's Lake Lyell, which supplies water to Mt Piper Power Station (pictured). Photo: Alanna Tomazin

In recent weeks, an Energy from Waste (EfW) facility at Greenspot's Old Wallerawang Power Station site was ruled out by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Lithgow Mercury journalist

I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.