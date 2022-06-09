Police confirm male cyclist involved in Lithgow crash has died

POLICE have confirmed a cyclist has died following a crash between a pushbike and a vehicle on the outskirts of Lithgow.
The pushbike rider died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
Officers from Chifley Police District have secured a crime scene which will be examined by specialist police.
The driver was not injured. He has been arrested and taken to Lithgow Police Station where he is currently assisting with inquiries.
Major traffic delays are expected to last for some time and motorists are urged to avoid the area. Traffic updates can be viewed at Live Traffic NSW.
No further details are available.
As inquiries continue anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage, of the crash are asked to contact Lithgow Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EMERGENCY crews are at the scene of a serious crash where a cyclist and car have collided on the Great Western Highway.
Police and Ambulance were called to the scene at around 11.15am, after receiving numerous triple 000 calls.
Duty Officer with Chifley Local Area Command Inspector David Abercrombie said the crash occurred on the outskirts of Lithgow.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said three road crews were called to the crash site, and remain on scene, along with police and other emergency services.
Inspector Abercrombie said motorists should slow down and take care in the vicinity.
