Police confirm male cyclist involved in Lithgow crash has died

Police confirm male cyclist involved in crash has died

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:09am, first published 2:33am
UPDATE

POLICE have confirmed a cyclist has died following a crash between a pushbike and a vehicle on the outskirts of Lithgow.

