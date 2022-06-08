Lithgow Mercury
Detectives arrested a 49-year-old man at a home at Lithgow on Wednesday

Updated June 8 2022 - 5:27am, first published 4:23am
Detectives have charged a Lithgow man following an investigation into the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a woman in Sydney's west last month.

