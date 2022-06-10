The Saint: Armor plated library an acquired taste

SOME interesting revelations in statistics released by the Real Estate Institute last week. Seems we're in rarified air as one of the top 10 regional towns in Australia where it's difficult to find a house to purchase or rent. Not surprising when you observe the sea of 'sold' stickers in our real estate windows. Availability in these towns plunged by 80 per cent since the pandemic rush to the regions began in line with work from home in vogue. Based on two year's listings to January this year by realestate.com we're equal eighth with Rainbow Beach (Queensland) and Thirlmere (NSW) in the home hunter stakes. Others on the list were all inter state.