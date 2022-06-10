Lithgow Mercury
Opinion

The Saint: Armor plated library an acquired taste

By The Saint
June 10 2022 - 2:00am
DIVISIVE: The new faade of Lithgow Library is already proving divisive. Is it innovative or another eyesore? Photo: Supplied

WHO would have thought that designer rust would become the new black in architectural chic?

