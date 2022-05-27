newsletters, editors-pick-list, flashback friday, memory lane, throwback thursday, photos, mercury, throwback, gallery

The Lithgow Mercury has scoured its archived editions to present you with Flashback Friday and sometimes Throwback Thursday. Each week we're going way back in time to bring you a gallery packed with local faces who have appeared in the Mercury in our community and sport pages over the years. This week we've thrown it way back to September 2010, which really doesn't feel like that long ago but it kind of was. We're not sure where the time goes but it's nice to look back on our memories. ALSO MAKING NEWS: So grab a cuppa after a long week at work and get ready to take a walk down memory lane with us. Plus if you see your mates sporting questionable outfits and haircuts, be sure to let them know. Stay tuned for a fresh gallery every week. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/3891200e-7bf8-4b48-9cea-c4adadd7afa5.png/r0_22_681_407_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg