news, local-news,

Lithgow could have its first snowfall of the season, with snow forecast to fall in the Central West's high country early next week. The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye weather tracking program is indicating that snow would start falling around Monday evening at 10pm, with the most widespread falls occurring around 4am on Tuesday morning. Most likely places snow could fall is out towards Oberon near the Jenolan Caves, as well as Yetholme and Mount Canobolas. Tuesday, which is the last official day of autumn, is expected to be one of the coldest days of the year so far too, with just a high of seven and a low of two forecast for Lithgow. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Out at Oberon, the mercury is forecast to drop even lower on that day, with a high of four degrees and a low of one degree. Wednesday is expected to be cold for Lithgow too, a high of eight and a low of 2, while it'll be a high of six and low of -2 in Oberon the same day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/8476b0f4-672c-4076-9bdd-f87c4028215e.jpg/r0_192_1440_1006_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg