For three decades Marion Lamb has made it her mission to provide a safe haven for children doing it tough or in need of a joyful space. In 1992 she formed the Wallerawang Kids Club, and on May 19 the Christian, volunteer-run group celebrated its 30th birthday. "It was a time to celebrate the fact that we've been able to keep going all this time," Mrs Lamb said. "I was born with a deep love of children which is just one of those things, I was already involved with kids work in the Blue Mountains before I moved to Wallerawang," she said. "I was sad about leaving there but there was a real need for us here, and there still is." Mrs Lamb held the first Kids Club in the the old Presbyterian Hall on Lions Parade which is now a house. "That was the first place we used and since then we've been all around Wallerawang," she said. "We had about 15 children on the first day and over the years it's grown and we've now got between 30 and 40 kids across our two groups," she said. Mrs Lamb said Wallerawang Kids Club is a place where children could come and be provided with a positive atmosphere. "There's always enough at Kids Club for everyone to have a piece of cake or crafts, and that is special for kids who do it tough," she said. She said running the club had also given her the privilege of being involved with families during their highest and lowest times. She said she couldn't believe it had been 30 years of making a difference to children's lives. "When you do it, it's head down tail up and you are very busy, it's very demanding but it's also very rewarding," she said. "It's sort of just year after year, when I look back my daughter is now almost 41 she was 10 or 11 when it started that seems like a long time ago and I kind of go 'oh wow I've been doing Kids Club all this time'," Mrs Lamb said. "I think we are [making a difference] and whatever happens if the children don't take on the Christian faith they've seen a different side to life, a different way of doing things and giving them a positive time to help them make wise choices and keep out of mischief," she said. Mrs Lamb said with the help of the other volunteers and her family she had been able to keep pursuing what she loves. "Lots of people are involved in helping to keep Kids Club up and running," she said. "We run on faith and our needs have been well and truly met, it's quite amazing and even to have the help and energy to keep going," she said. Mrs Lamb wanted to thank the parents who've trusted and allowed the Club to spend time with their children over the years. "Thank you to the many people who've encouraged us and helped us and thank you to Lithgow Council for allowing us use of the building which is perfect for what we do," she said. Wallerawang Kids Club is held in the back of the Memorial Hall in Wallerawang. Thursday nights is catered for Kindergarten to year 6 children and Friday nights is for high school students. "Anybody is welcome, we show them god's love and we have a good reputation in town," Mrs Lamb said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/2de7d1e3-5e0c-46e3-899a-90c7d024627b_rotated_270.JPG/r0_357_2448_1740_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg