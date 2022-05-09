newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The historic Tarana Hotel is set to receive a fresh injection after changing hands from Karen and Mark Moyes to new owners Bryam and Deborah Johnston. Although they weren't looking to sell, after six years of running the pub, Ms Moyes said her and Mark's caretaker period was bound to come to an end. "We're just the caretakers for this period, there were many people before us and there will be many people after us," she said. The Johnston's who originate from Sydney, have been living on their property in Gemalla for the past eight years. They made an offer for the pub which was sold to them in an off-market transaction in early May. "They're very committed to the village and the area," Ms Moyes said. "It just came about and we took awhile to come to a decision because we very much care about the place but this all just fell into place and Deb and Bryam were the right people," she said. To assist the new owners with the transition Karen and Mark have agreed to stay on board with the pub for the next 12 months. "Mark and I believe that Deb and Bryam will continue to enhance the legacy of the iconic Tarana Hotel. We will continue to run the daily operations and work closely Deb and Bryam on a number of exciting initiatives," Ms Moyes said. She said the new owners were another step forward for the pub. "Deb and Byram's motivations are really good and they're devoted to the area. They want to build on what we've already got here which is maintaining the heritage, the traditions and the authenticity of a country pub and its beautiful environment," she said. Building on the hotel's reputation, the Johnston's will continue to enhance the customer experience, including food and wine offerings and regular events. The couple said they plan to strengthen what is already at Tarana pub - a lively, family friendly destination. They have also purchased the Tarana cafe and are supporting Anna Snow in her plans for the future. "Our focus will be on supporting the community and we see the Tarana Hotel as an integral part of that community, we believe in the future of the Tarana village," Mr Johnston said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/572c2bbf-ce00-40a6-8619-caa36f88c106.jpg/r0_61_768_495_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg