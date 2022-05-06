news, local-news,

Keen anglers can hook into Lake Lyell with a chance to catch a decent fish after 5,000 rainbow trout were released into the water way on Tuesday, May 3. The fish came from the Dutton Trout Hatchery in Ebor and are part of the Wallerawang Central Acclimitisation Society's (CAS) annual impoundment stocking program. Lake Wallace also received 1,500 with 500 of those tagged on Thursday, May 5. CAS secretary Ray Tang welcomed the stocking of the local water ways which helps to maintain pest control and provide recreational fishing to keen anglers. "All of the fish are in healthy and good shape and they're great for our recreational fishing," he said. Thompson's Creek Dam and the Portland Millpond will receive its stocking from Dutton Hatchery on May 12 and Mr Tang said a second release of its three year Tiger Trout trial is coming on May 9 from Jindabyne's Gaden Hatchery.

