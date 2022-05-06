The Saint: The focus was on the D Word

comment,

THE tense 'Them versus Us' drama being played out against the backdrop of future directions for Greater Lithgow moved to Wallerawang this week with another information session on the claimed perils of garbage incineration. Chemical engineer Chris Hanson was invited by the anti Wang incinerator lobby group to tell of his experience in this field and it was not pretty. The D Word - D as in Dioxin - was on everyone's mind as Chris claimed that the most sophisticated filtration system could not eliminate nano particles in emissions when waste is incinerated, a hazard 'worse than burning coal' for generation. It was this health concern that led to rejection of the Eastern Creek incinerator. It was standing room only in the spacious auditorium at the club, including, pleasingly, several Lithgow Council members. Towards the end of the evening Mayor Maree took to the podium and was given a polite hearing as she took aim at the pubic venom on the issue. WHEN culture came to Lithgow at the weekend with opera at the heritage gem Union Theatre the artists were treading hallowed boards. Early in the life of The Union the soaring tones of the legendary Dame Nellie Melba rattled the rafters. Mightn't have been a Melba this time but still a 'peach' of a performance. (Bad pun but couldn't help myself). WE'VE been left with a damp problem moving through Autumn and that's led to yet another product shortage. There are numerous over the counter products for absorbing dampness in enclosed situations and they're the hottest item in town. Bunnings told us the shelves get re-stocked Saturday and it's all gone by Monday. Could be a particularly cold damp Winter coming up. CAN'T help wondering why Roads and Maritime is prioritising the Hartley-Lithgow section of the Great Western Highway in the billion dollar upgrade. Most rational people would see it as the least needy bit of upgrade west of Katoomba and on that basis should be last on the 'to do' list. Common sense dictates first off the blocks should be the tunnel beneath Blackheath where the Govetts Leap intersection is the real headache. Get that done and the short term problem is solved. Then there's the Medlow Bath-Blackheath section regarded as the most dangerous in the Mountains. Yep, bureaucrats work in wondrous ways alright. Send a letter to the editor.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ukpsdtbFVCHVPwLeMXgLGW/852db7e4-044d-4a97-bd35-00528e1444b7.jpeg/r10_170_4022_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg