Mick Millar's impressed with his lady Panthers after a solid start to the 2022 Central West Premier League Hockey competition with a three-nil win at home over Bathurst Souths on Saturday, April 30. Millar is coaching the side again with assistance from Paul Staines. He said Saturday's win was a good start to the season with the ladies gelling across the park. "They strung together some good pieces of play," he said. "We were able to stem Souths attacking raids and were able to create several of our own and were able to make continual opportunities to score." Millar said Clare Bosman played well in the centre and Emily Cooper was named players player in her return season to premier league which was a highlight. READ MORE: The Panthers have completed their preseason training and are hitting the turf weekly now to incorporate fitness and skills into a single session, Millar said. Heading into the rest of the 2022 season Millar said he'll continue to work with his squad on their game patterns and attacking and defending tactics. "Our goal scoring and options inside the circle need some work," he said. He said the end goal for the season was to get to the grand final and regain their title after going down to Orange CYMS in the 2021 clash. "Our ultimate goal for the season is looking to be competitive and possibly go one further than last year," he said.

