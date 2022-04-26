news, local-news,

It was an all Oldfield family affair in the Lithgow Golf Club four person scramble win with the event attracting a big field. Anthony Oldfield (4) captained the team that consisted of his three nephews Corey (6), Luke (12) and Ben (15) for a combined handicap of 4.625. The team combined for a nett score of 54.375 in a very tight finish over the runners up David Marshall (5) and son Nathan (8) who had both tasted victory before in the prestigious ambrose event joined fellow Panther hockey teammates Nathan Mitchel (24) and Brendan Horner (20). The runners up had a combined handicap of 7.125 and came agonisingly close to a win with only a couple of points of a shot denying them of the major honour. In third place, it was another family connection with Gary Wallace (7) and son Mitchell (17) joining with their next door neighbour Brad Gordon (11) and also friend and low marker Damien Marjoram (scratch) for a combined handicap of 4.375. The team finished with a nett score of 56.625. Other teams to perform well were the teams of Steve Hall, Paul Bosman, Jeff Geddes and Peter Haley and Brian Judge, Brian and Greg Giblett and Don Farnsworth. READ MORE: On the day a single stableford was also held in conjunction which also attracted a good field making for a huge day of golf. The winner was the ever consistent Darren Hunter (scratch) with 37 points. He finished with three birdies and two bogies for a one under par 71 off the stick. Runner up was the inform Julie Murnane (28) with a score of 36 points. She has put some good rounds together over the last month which is impressive considering the course conditions that has been playing extremely long for virtually all of the wet summer. In third place was Dave Muir (23) on 35 points on a countback. Nearest to the pins that covered both the ambrose and stableford events were Rob George, Brian Judge, Brian Giblett, Nathan Harris and Steve Hall. A two ball ambrose was held on the holiday Monday (April 18) with the winners being Tallan Egan and Greg Jackson with a score of 62 nett. Runners up was the father and son team of Max and Justin McCann on 62.75 nett. Third place went to Justin Nelson and Jason Murray on 64 nett. Wednesday nine hole competition (April 20): Winner was Gavin Roberts on 23 points with John Bird runner on 21 points and in the place was Brian Giblett on 20 points. Nearest the pins were Brandon Horner and John Bird. Friday nine hole competition (April 22): It was a good week for Tallan Egan who again was in the winners list with 21 points.Runner up was Les Goldspink on 20 points and in third place was Travis Cameron on 19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/fbf8a5e0-6db7-41d5-9b7e-e329741298dd_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_828_2988_2516_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg