news, local-news,

It was a huge Easter weekend of golf at the Lithgow Golf Club with big fields turning out for each event with golfers enjoying superb conditions. Along with the success of the weekend the good news for the club that one of their gun juniors has been named to represent the Western Region school team.Selected was low marker Tallan Egan who will join his Western teammates to take on the States best school regions. The major event was Saturday's Easter Tournament with the two champions for 2022 being Steve Hall (scr) who again showed his considerable talents to finish with a three under par 69. The handicap title went to Graham Dean (12) on 64 nett which was the best nett score of the day. It has been a good couple of months for Dean having finished B grade runner up in the recent club championships. Along with the major awards their were also grade winners and runners up. Winner of A grade was Brendan Roach (9) on 69 nett counting out Windsor golfer Bill Oldfield who also carded 69 nett. In B grade, Rob Hawes (10) was in hot form finishing with the second best nett score of the day a 66 nett. Jim Ramsay from the Cromer Club (17) was runner up on 72 nett on a countback. READ MORE: In C grade, Graeme Osborne (24) showed the benefits of a golfing holiday at Yamba winning his grade with a score of 73 nett.Runner up was 2022 C grade champion Brian Giblett (19) on 74 nett.Vouchers went down to those with 75 nett and better.Nearest to the pins were Don Farnsworth, Anthony Oldfield, Greg Giblett, Justin Nelson and Steve Hall. The Good Friday two person ambrose was a big success with some superb scores being witnessed. The winners were Dennis Wallace and Troy Luka with a score of 62 nett which was an impressive score considering their low handicap. Runners up were Steve Mays and Leo Francis on 62.25 nett with third place going to Gary and Mitchell Wallace. Nearest to the pins went to Brock Egan and Paul Stewart. Easter Monday holiday's ambrose again attracted a good field with the winners being Tallan Egan and Greg Jackson on 62 nett. Runners up were Max and Justin McCann on 62.75 nett and in third place was Justin Nelson and Jason Murray 64 nett. Wednesday nine hole competition (April 13): The first, second and third placegetters all finished on 21 points and after a countback it was Heath Egan, Blake Goldspink and Michael Casey in that order. Nearest to the pins were Dave Thompson and Kev Hughes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zvsqbJ42zsM4GchEBbA5zn/c94dc7bf-ca14-41fb-93c6-624f8854b8f3.jpg/r41_0_1441_791_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg