newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The first week of the 2022 season saw the Lithgow Workies Wolves first grade side on the road to take on the Cowra Magpies in Cowra. The Wolves started strongly and got off to an early 10-0 lead after tries to Matt Faauila and captain coach Greg Alderson. "We had a very positive start to the game and thought we controlled the game to what we worked on and spoke about before the game," Alderson said. A try against the run of play brought the Cowra side back into the game, and the momentum off the back of a run of possession for the Cowra side saw them run up a 20-10 lead through the middle section of the game. A try to Isaac Thompson saw the Wolves back in the game again at 20 to 14, and minutes later were lucky not to score again to even the game up. "A few injuries at about the 20 minute mark caused a bit of a shuffle with the team. We lacked a bit of resilience which we can work on throughout the year," Alderson said. "Thompson played well for us in the middle along with Harry Bender both playing the full 80 minutes." With both teams out on their feet, late possession saw the Cowra team score twice more in the dying minutes to finish 32-14 a score line, which didn't reflect the game's intensity. "As I said if we can take that first 20 minutes and maybe play 60 minutes like that I believe we can compete with anyone in the competition," he said. "We will learn from our mistakes and hopefully show that things aren't always going to go our way but we have to move on and forget about it. The Wolves will play their first home game this Saturday against Dubbo Macquarie with the first game kicking off at 11am. "We hope that the local support can show up and get behind the boys and girls this weekend," Alderson said. Alderson said he hopes to give the competition a real shake up this year. "It's been a tough rebuilding stage for the Lithgow Workies with a few key signing and some talented locals coming back I think we can give it a real crack," he said. "It's going to be an exciting year ahead and we're really looking forward to see what happens." In a game where the score suggested a more uneven contest, the Lithgow Workies Wolves league tag girls went down 26-0 to the Cowra Magpies in round one. However, Captain/Coach Roxanne Van Veen would've been happy with the potential shown by this season's team in their first hit-out against the Cowra Magpies. The women showed they would be a force to be reckoned with once their combinations started to gel. A few more lucky breaks in this game and the Wolves would have been over for a number of tries to make it a closer contest. If women would like to have a run with the team, please message the club. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/670f7c89-5aa7-4a99-8cf5-036fe93949cc.jpg/r0_496_3394_2414_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg