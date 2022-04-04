Don Wolfenden takes out B grade with best versus par score of the day

sport, local-sport,

After two weekends of intense competition during the Lithgow Golf Club's 2022 championships, golfers enjoyed a much more relaxed versus par in unusually fine weather once temperatures warmed up from the morning. The course is still playing hard due to the wet heavy conditions which saw only Nathan Marshall, Don Wolfenden, Paul Stewart and Dean Stafford break their handicaps. The best versus par score of the day was recorded by Don Wolfenden (10) with a very good +3 that took out B grade. An early morning golfer Wolfenden had to contend with some very cold icy temperatures which made his score all the more impressive. Runner up was Dean Stafford (13) on +1 on a countback and Grahame Dean (11) had the best scratch score with a 86. Nathan Marshall (9) who is a relatively newcomer to A grade has quickly made his presence felt by taking out the winning voucher with a score of +1. READ MORE: Michael Hunter (6) was runner up with a square score on a countback and Damien Marjoram (scr) had a par round 72 to win the scratch voucher. It was tough going for the C graders in the heavy conditions with the best score going to Rob George (19) on -3. Runner up on -5 was Leo Murnane (20) and the best scratch score was recorded by Brad Preston with 101. Vouchers went down to those with -1 and went to Paul Stewart, Mitch Luka, Travis Cameron, Dave Marshall, Steve Mays, Darren Hunter, Troy Luka, Harry Bender and Dave Thompson. Nearest to the pins went to Rob George, Paul Stewart, Steve Hall, Don Farnsworth and Steve Mays. Saturday's (April 9) will be a two ball best ball. Wednesday nine hole competition (March 30):Winner was Chris Goodsell with 20 points ocb from runner up Brian Judge. Vouchers went to Les Barnes and Paul Bailey (17 points). Nearest to the pins went to Heath Egan and Brian Judge. Friday nine hole competition (April 1): Winner was Chris Keller on 24 points from Dave Thompson 20 points. Vouchers went to Brian Bourke, Brad Hopkinson, Brandon Horner and Chris Goodsell. (18 points). Nearest to the pin on the ninth as shared by Chris Keller and Dave Thompson who could not be separated with both finishing 301cms from the pin. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/1794e239-fce8-43e3-8126-af1294567e24.jpeg/r0_217_2572_1670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg